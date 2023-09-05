ESPN’s Bowl projections for Alabama after Week 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off their 2023 campaign in dominating fashion with a 56-7 victory in their season opener over Middle Tennessee State. While the victory over MTSU isn’t the most impressive thing in the world, it was the way the Tide played that should give Alabama fans a lot of optimism moving forward.

Both new coordinators, kevin steele and Tommy Rees, showed vast signs of improvement from what Alabama had a season ago. Jalen Milroe looked phenomenal and basically slammed the door shut on whatever remaining QB controversy there was this season. People talk about the four generational QBs Alabama has had prior to Milroe, but I don’t think Milroe is far off from what those guys were able to accomplish.

However, the biggest takeaway for me was how much more disciplined this team looked. They rallied to the ball and tackled as a team, they only committed two penalties the entire game and nobody ever was lined up in the wrong spot. Overall, it felt like a massive sigh of relief compared to the past two seasons.

Some people are still much higher on the Tide than others as ESPN released their first Bowl Projections of the new season (subscription required). Kyle Bonagura projects that Alabama will beat Florida State in the Rose Bowl Game and go on to face Georgia in the National Championship game. Mark Schlabach, on the other hand, is not a believer in Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as he predicts them to take on Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl.

Do you think the Crimson Tide will find themselves in CFP content again come December? Let us know in the comments!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire