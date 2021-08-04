ESPN’s bold training camp prediction puts Sony Michel out of mix for Patriots

Sony Michel’s future with the New England Patriots has been dicey since last season.

The Patriots exercised Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option in May, but declined to pick up Michel’s. The fourth-year running back spent the majority of 2020 with an injury and was only able to play in nine games. The Patriots were big on Damien Harris, who was in his second year, and they relied on him in the ten games he was healthy.

Heading into 2021, the Patriots have seven running backs on the roster and it’s difficult to pinpoint one of them as an easy cut. Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden all seem to be locks. J.J. Taylor was a spark plug last season and has potential to make an impact.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss made a bold prediction for training camp and believes the Patriots could get rid of Michel — likely with a trade.

“Coach Bill Belichick raved about Damien Harris in the first week of training camp, and once fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson came off the non-football injury list a few days into practices, it highlighted how deep the Patriots are at running back,” Reiss wrote. “That sparks a question as to where Michel fits, with Harris and Stevenson roster locks, and receiving back James White, core special teamer/backup Brandon Bolden and sparkplug J.J. Taylor also on the depth chart. Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, could be the odd man out.”

Injuries will play the biggest factor for the Patriots, as both Michel and Harris spent time off the field last season. Things could also dramatically change very quickly and it could lead to Michel becoming the lead back that he was in his rookie season.

