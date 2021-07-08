ESPN: Which Bills veteran is ‘in danger’ during training camp?

Considering NFL teams carry close to 90 players on training camp rosters which is trimmed down to around 53 plus extra spots for the practice squad… there are many players current on the Bills that are both veteran and in danger of being cut.

In cutting that list to one, the former world-wide leader in ESPN decided that it was running back Matt Breida that stands out the most in terms of a vet that’s on the roster bubble:

Veteran in danger: Matt Breida, RB Why he could get cut: Breida signed with the Bills this offseason and, on paper, immediately added a home-run-hitting element that no other player on the roster possesses. But his place on the final 53-man roster is not set in stone; Breida still has to beat out Antonio Williams and Christian Wade for the final seat in Buffalo’s running backs room — which might not have more than three backs considering how often the Bills throw the ball. If Breida can make himself valuable on special teams, such as fellow running back Taiwan Jones, it will help his cause. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Breida certainly doesn’t have anything locked up with the Bills. Signed to only a one-year deal this offseason, Breida underperformed with the Miami Dolphins last year and only has a $140K dead cap hit if cut. He’s going to have to earn his spot.

However, it might be a bit more locked in than one may believe. Breida contributing on special teams will help his cause, but former Bills running back TJ Yeldon didn’t do that the past few seasons.

Still, when Singletary and Moss were healthy just last season, Yeldon was simply a health scratch. This gives us some proof that Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott does value having a veteran in the backfield. Williams and Wade certainly can’t be considered that.

Aside from Breida, the low-hanging fruit might be defensive end Mario Addison. He did restructure his contract earlier this offseason, but with three young prospects behind him (AJ Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Carlos Basham), Addison might need to make sure he secures a roster spot in 2021.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did show support for keeping Addison around earlier this offseason… but he also did the same for running back LeSean McCoy previously.

Others to consider also include defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker AJ Klein, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, simply considering the talent around them at their respective position groups.