ESPN: Bills’ under-25 talent is average amongst NFL teams

Do the Buffalo Bills have a youth problem?

Well, not exactly just yet. However, one of ESPN’s team-by-team breakdowns does shine some light on a growing trend for the Bills.

That being: their top players are starting to develop into your everyday NFL stars. At least in terms of age.

Think quarterback Josh Allen or cornerback Tre’Davious White. Both amongst the team’s youngest stars, right? Both are actually over 25 already.

It seems like just yesterday that both were only just entering the pros.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty of time left in both of their careers. Plus, all the talent actually under 25 on the team.

While maybe not the best in the NFL currently in that category, ESPN kept Buffalo around the middle of the league in their latest under-25 talent rankings.

Overall, the former world-wide leader slid the Bills into the No. 18 spot.

Here’s how ESPN breaks down the under-25 Bills talent:

2021 ranking: 15 | 2020 ranking: 4 Blue-chip players: Ed Oliver, DT

Notable graduated players: Dawson Knox, TE; Cody Ford, G; Dane Jackson, CB; Tyler Bass, K The Bills made their intentions known this offseason when they signed 33-year-old Von Miller to a six-year contract. They aim to win the Super Bowl, not the No. 1 spot in the under-25 rankings. But just because the Bills are down to one blue-chip prospect doesn’t mean they fell short in their efforts to fill in the cracks of their roster with draft picks in recent seasons. First-round edge rusher Greg Rousseau had a modest total of 18 hurries in his rookie season but produced them in just 246 defensive snaps. By rate, Rousseau’s 7.3% hurry rate was tied for 24th at the position. And both he and his second-round classmate Boogie Basham should feature heavily in the team’s 2022 rotation next to Miller. Oliver duplicated his total of 20 hurries from 2020 in 2021 and this time balanced them with an 83% run stop rate that was seventh best at his position. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds finished 13th among regular linebackers with a 12.3% broken tackle rate. And first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam is poised to step in for departed free agent Levi Wallace and start opposite veteran All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White. On offense, wide receiver Gabriel Davis will look to build on his record-setting 201-yard, four-touchdown playoff outburst against the Chiefs in his first chance to start a full regular season. Fans might read the Bills’ drafting of receiving back James Cook as a vote of nonconfidence in 24-year-old incumbent Devin Singletary. But Singletary led running backs with 200 or more total touches with a 23.5% broken tackle rate the past two seasons. He might be too small to survive a lead-back workload, but Singletary is an incredibly efficient player. And right tackle Spencer Brown acquitted himself well with a 3.6% blown block rate as an unexpected rookie starter coming out of smaller Northern Iowa. He is poised for a major step forward in his second year thanks to standout physical traits for his position.

