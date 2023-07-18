ESPN: Bills’ Matt Milano named top-10 linebacker after ‘elite’ 2022 season

Matt Milano is in some friendly company.

ESPN is citing personnel across the NFL – from players to coaches and executives – and going position-by-position to rank the top 10 players at each spot on the field. At linebacker, Milano slotted in right next to someone familiar.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has run this exact poll on an annual basis. Previously Milano was always overlooked, only being named an “honorable mention.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Milano has shot up to the No. 4 overall spot. The new-found respect Milano has obtained comes after his All-Pro status he achieved in 2022. That also helped him earn a new contract extension in Buffalo.

In a twist from ESPN’s poll, Milano ranks right behind Tremaine Edmunds–who is now a member of the Chicago Bears.

The analysis provided on Milano can be found below:

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention Long a productive player, Milano reached elite status in 2022, earning All-Pro first-team honors and his first Pro Bowl citation. Known for his pass defense, Milano had three interceptions and 11 pass deflections on zero touchdowns allowed over 67 targets last season. He added 12 tackles for loss and was also a key run supporter for the league’s fourth-ranked rushing defense. “He doesn’t look imposing, but you look up at the end of the game and he’s stuffed the stats in every area,” an AFC scout said. “Been a productive player for a long time. Just has a ton of instincts and savvy.”

Related

WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen nearly sinks hole-in-one

Bills' Josh Allen ties for 37th at American Century Championship

One player from every NFL team under pressure in 2023 (including the Bills)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire