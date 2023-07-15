ESPN: Bills’ Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde left off list of 10-best NFL safeties

Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not held in top-10 regard according to an ESPN survey.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler helps rank the top-10 players in the league at each position on the football field. He polls coaches, executies, scouts and more in order to come to his final ranking.

After doing so with the safety position, the findings weren’t the kindest to the Bills duo. Buffalo’s safeties both appeared outside of the top 10 and landed in the “honorable mention” category.

Disappointing, but not all that shocking with the way 2022 went for this duo.

Early, Hyde suffered a neck injury and his year ended. Then Poyer failed to record an interception after Week 4. It was known that he was playing through multiple injuries throughout the rest of the season.

If anything, after Poyer surprisingly re-signed in Buffalo this offseason, this is the type of motivation this pair could use heading into 2023.

For what it’s worth, here’s how ESPN’s poll of NFL front offices ranked the top-10 safeties in the NFL:

And here’s the intel provided on Poyer and Hyde in the honorable mention category:

Jordan Poyer

ESPN analysis:

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills: Poyer has tallied 706 tackles, 11 sacks and 24 interceptions in his 10-year career. “You started to see some of the athleticism start to go last year, so maybe he’s lost some of his ability to cover the field, but really instinctive and smart player, does everything right,” an AFC scout said.

Micah Hyde

ESPN analysis:

Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills: Hyde tied for the team lead in interceptions (five) and fumble recoveries (two) in 2021. “I have no idea what to expect [coming off the neck injury],” a veteran AFC scout said. “But he’s always been a really good safety and a good athlete, just older and on the decline.”

