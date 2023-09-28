ESPN’s Bill Connelly places Texas at No. 6 ahead of Week 5

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently ranked the 27 undefeated teams left in college football this season.

Connelly isn’t as high on Texas as the AP Poll, who placed the Longhorns at No. 3 heading into Week 5. Texas landed three spots lower in Connelly’s rankings at No. 6.

Texas got plenty of hype during the offseason, and the Longhorns have lived up to the billing thus far. They bring a 4-0 record into this week’s matchup against Kansas and continue to impress in Steve Sarkisian’s third year. Quinn Ewers is a big part of the Heisman conversation and had another good game against Baylor, throwing for 293 yards on 18 of 23 passing to go with a touchdown. We’ll learn plenty more about the Longhorns this week, though, when they square off against Kansas.

What’s even more surprising is that Connelly placed Washington at No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

The Longhorns have a solid resume thus far defeating then-ranked No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and have the chance to defeat two more ranked teams over the next two weeks (Kansas, Oklahoma).

If Steve Sarkisian’s squad makes it through the next two weeks unscathed, Texas’ path to the College Football Playoff becomes favorable.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire