ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests some draft trades for the Vikings

Bill Barnwell’s yearly ESPN mock draft of just trades is here.

Obviously, the NFL draft won’t consist of all trades. I still think this article is interesting, though, because it shows the kind of hypothetical deals that could be made at each stage of the draft.

There’s an argument to be made that Minnesota could trade back or up in the 2021 NFL draft. So it’s interesting to see the Vikings-related deals in Barnwell’s article.

Some draft trades are almost certain to happen. With that in mind, here are Barnwell’s two mock trades for the Vikings to make in the draft.

Trade scenario No. 1

Dec 16, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after making a sack during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings get: 1-10, 2-44, 4-115 Cowboys get: 1-14, DE Danielle Hunter From Dallas' perspective, that feels like not that much to give up for Hunter. However, Hunter was out all of last season with an injury, so maybe this trade emphasizes that. Still, you'd think a player of Hunter's caliber would command two firsts, or the Vikings would at least not have to give up a first in the process of sending him away.

Trade scenario No. 2

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick during the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings get: 1-24, 2022 first-round pick Steelers get: 1-14, 2022 fourth-round pick This one, I think Vikings fans will like a little more. Minnesota trades back in the draft and Pittsburgh moves up to No. 14. The Vikings acquire the Steelers' first round pick for this year and next in the process.

