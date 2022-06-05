ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranks Titans’ offseason in bottom half of NFL

Whether it was the possibility of landing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, or the trade of wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Tennessee Titans and their fans have had quite the offseason.

In a list ranking every team’s offseason, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell placed the Titans at No. 20 on his list. Barnwell wasn’t a fan of the trade of Brown, but says the Titans have a “reasonable Plan B” with the additions of Robert Woods, Austin Hooper and Treylon Burks.

He also notes the re-signing of Harold Landry, the drafting of Malik Willis and releasing of Julio Jones as positives for the offseason.

Here’s what Barnwell thinks the Titans could have done differently:

What they could have done differently: Giving Brown an extension would have been nice. One alternative even with a Brown trade would have been to use the No. 18 pick on tackle Trevor Penning, which would have pushed 2021 second-rounder Dillon Radunz inside to guard. As it stands, with Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry leaving this offseason, the Titans will sort between Radunz, Jamarco Jones, Aaron Brewer and rookie third-rounder Nicholas Petit-Frere to fill the two open spots in the starting lineup.

The ESPN analyst also noted that he believes the Titans must keep Jeffery Simmons with a long-term extension. Barnwell estimates Simmons could land a deal of four years and $80 million, which sounds about right.

