ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranks the Rams’ supporting cast 23rd in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have lofty expectations entering the 2023 season and many believe Matthew Stafford is lacking talent around him on offense. In a recent article by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, he ranked the Rams as having the 23rd-best supporting cast in the NFL.

Here’s a snippet of what Barnwell said about the Rams’ skill players ahead of the upcoming season:

As is the case for the vast majority of their roster in a reset season, the Rams haven’t added much to what they had a year ago. Wideout Demarcus Robinson, signed earlier this month after a season in Baltimore, might be their most significant free agent addition at any position on the roster. Barring a breakthrough from Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon or rookie fifth-rounder Puka Nacua, L.A. will be almost entirely reliant on Kupp, who just turned 30 two weeks ago.

It goes without saying that Cooper Kupp remains the focal point of the offense despite being limited to nine games in 2022 due to a season-ending ankle injury. The All-Pro wideout recently turned 30 years old, but he was on pace for another ultra-productive campaign last year before being sidelined.

After trading veteran Allen Robinson earlier this offseason, the Rams will lean on Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, rookie Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, and Lance McCutcheon at the wide receiver position. Tyler Higbee is still the starter at tight end, though rookie Davis Allen and offseason newcomer Hunter Long could see snaps at some point, along with Brycen Hopkins.

With the addition of Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, it’s evident that Sean McVay wants to fix the running game. Cam Akers finished last season on a high note, but the team recently brought back Sony Michel, while Kyren Williams and rookie Zach Evans are competing for roles in the offense.

The Rams have typically had stellar supporting casts in recent years, however, Barnwell and many others believe the team will be too reliant on Kupp to make them one of the best groups in the NFL.

