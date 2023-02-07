ESPN’s Big Ten football teams ranked by returning production in 2023
We’re still months away from the start of Ohio State and the rest of college football breaking the seal on another year of intrigue, but if you follow us, you know by now that we like to talk about football every hour of every day, and then some. In fact, as we go through the offseason, we’ll continue to look ahead to what might be in store for the football Buckeyes in 2023.
One of the things that often determine which teams have a shot at some really special things, including a conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance is the experience and returning production on a team. At a place like Ohio State, there’s always young talent that’s expected to be next to roll off the football assembly line, but returning talent and experience do indeed matter.
There are other things that go into the ingredients to baking a memorable season like injuries, luck, and more, but a group that has marinated together for longer tends to be better. Of course, there is always some turnover — especially nowadays with the transfer portal business and NIL, but you get the idea.
So how does OSU stack up with the rest of the Big Ten when it comes to 2023? Which teams have the most returning production? Which programs might be building a house of cards from scratch?
Maybe it’s good for all of us that the fine folks at ESPN (subscription required) have devised a formula for these sorts of things, and we’re checking it out for a second-straight year.
And by way of understanding, the sausage was made using a formulaic equation that resident ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly has devised that takes into account returning production including yards, snaps, tackles, and such across various position groups.
Here’s how things stack up from least returning production to most experienced across all teams in the Big Ten.
Northwestern Wildcats
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 96 (56%)
Offense | 46% (No. 115)
Defense | 66% (No. 52)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
65% – No. 69 overall
Final 2022 Record | 1-11
Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 94 (57%)
Offense | 64% (No. 72)
Defense | 49% (No. 102)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
76% – No. 27 overall
Final 2022 Record | 8-5
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 87 (58%)
Offense | 59% (No. 91)
Defense | 57% (No. 78)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
70% – No. 50 overall
Final 2022 Record | 9-4
Illinois Fighting Illini
Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 71 (63%)
Offense | 64% (No. 71)
Defense | 62% (No. 70)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
51% – No. 122 overall
Final 2022 Record | 8-5
Maryland Terrapins
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) run by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 65 (64%)
Offense | 64% (No. 68)
Defense | 63% (No. 66)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
72% – No. 40 overall
Final 2022 Record | 8-5
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 57 (65%)
Offense | 71% (No. 49)
Defense | 59% (No. 76)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
70% – No. 47 overall
Final 2022 Record | 8-6
Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 56 (65%)
Offense | 55% (No. 102)
Defense | 75% (No. 24)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
64% – No. 72 overall
Final 2022 Record | 11-2
Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 48 (67%)
Offense | 57% (No. 97)
Defense | 77% (No. 20)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
76% – No. 24 overall
Final 2022 Record | 11-2
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 45 (68%)
Offense | 80% (No. 11)
Defense | 56% (No. 83)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
72% – No. 42 overall
Final 2022 Record | 5-7
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 41 (69%)
Offense | 65% (No. 63)
Defense | 72% (No. 34)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
67% – No. 55 overall
Final 2022 Record | 4-8
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 39 (69%)
Offense | 72% (No. 45)
Defense | 66% (No. 51)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
57% – No. 104 overall
Final 2022 Record | 4-8
Wisconsin Badgers
Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 27 (72%)
Offense | 75% (No. 30)
Defense | 68% (No. 48)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
61% – No. 85 overall
Final 2022 Record | 7-6
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 23 (73%)
Offense | 73% (No. 37)
Defense | 72% (No. 31)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
67% – No. 54 overall
Final 2022 Record | 4-8
Michigan Wolverines
Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Total Returning Production Numbers
Overall: No. 5 (81%)
Offense | 84% (No. 4)
Defense | 78% (No. 16)
Last Year’s Overall Returning Production
65% – No. 67 overall
Final 2022 Record | 13-1
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]