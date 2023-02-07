ESPN’s Big Ten football teams ranked by returning production in 2023

We’re still months away from the start of Ohio State and the rest of college football breaking the seal on another year of intrigue, but if you follow us, you know by now that we like to talk about football every hour of every day, and then some. In fact, as we go through the offseason, we’ll continue to look ahead to what might be in store for the football Buckeyes in 2023.

One of the things that often determine which teams have a shot at some really special things, including a conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance is the experience and returning production on a team. At a place like Ohio State, there’s always young talent that’s expected to be next to roll off the football assembly line, but returning talent and experience do indeed matter.

There are other things that go into the ingredients to baking a memorable season like injuries, luck, and more, but a group that has marinated together for longer tends to be better. Of course, there is always some turnover — especially nowadays with the transfer portal business and NIL, but you get the idea.

So how does OSU stack up with the rest of the Big Ten when it comes to 2023? Which teams have the most returning production? Which programs might be building a house of cards from scratch?

Maybe it’s good for all of us that the fine folks at ESPN (subscription required) have devised a formula for these sorts of things, and we’re checking it out for a second-straight year.

And by way of understanding, the sausage was made using a formulaic equation that resident ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly has devised that takes into account returning production including yards, snaps, tackles, and such across various position groups.

Here’s how things stack up from least returning production to most experienced across all teams in the Big Ten.

Northwestern Wildcats

What Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 96 (56%)

Offense | 46% (No. 115)

Defense | 66% (No. 52)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

65% – No. 69 overall

Final 2022 Record | 1-11

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Ohio State, offensive failure

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 94 (57%)

Offense | 64% (No. 72)

Defense | 49% (No. 102)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

76% – No. 27 overall

Final 2022 Record | 8-5

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 87 (58%)

Offense | 59% (No. 91)

Defense | 57% (No. 78)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

70% – No. 50 overall

Final 2022 Record | 9-4

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 71 (63%)

Offense | 64% (No. 71)

Defense | 62% (No. 70)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

51% – No. 122 overall

Final 2022 Record | 8-5

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) run by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 65 (64%)

Offense | 64% (No. 68)

Defense | 63% (No. 66)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

72% – No. 40 overall

Final 2022 Record | 8-5

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 57 (65%)

Offense | 71% (No. 49)

Defense | 59% (No. 76)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

70% – No. 47 overall

Final 2022 Record | 8-6

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State Football 2020 schedule: Ranking the games by difficulty

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 56 (65%)

Offense | 55% (No. 102)

Defense | 75% (No. 24)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

64% – No. 72 overall

Final 2022 Record | 11-2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 48 (67%)

Offense | 57% (No. 97)

Defense | 77% (No. 20)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

76% – No. 24 overall

Final 2022 Record | 11-2

Michigan State Spartans

What Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 45 (68%)

Offense | 80% (No. 11)

Defense | 56% (No. 83)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

72% – No. 42 overall

Final 2022 Record | 5-7

Indiana Hoosiers

WATCH: Indiana coach Tom Allen calls Ohio State 'special' after loss

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 41 (69%)

Offense | 65% (No. 63)

Defense | 72% (No. 34)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

67% – No. 55 overall

Final 2022 Record | 4-8

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 39 (69%)

Offense | 72% (No. 45)

Defense | 66% (No. 51)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

57% – No. 104 overall

Final 2022 Record | 4-8

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 27 (72%)

Offense | 75% (No. 30)

Defense | 68% (No. 48)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

61% – No. 85 overall

Final 2022 Record | 7-6

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

LOOK: Ohio State is behind Rutgers in one computer poll. For real.

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 23 (73%)

Offense | 73% (No. 37)

Defense | 72% (No. 31)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

67% – No. 54 overall

Final 2022 Record | 4-8

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will be a new meme after 'Ref Cam.' Twitter reacts.

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Returning Production Numbers

Overall: No. 5 (81%)

Offense | 84% (No. 4)

Defense | 78% (No. 16)

Last Year’s Overall Returning Production

65% – No. 67 overall

Final 2022 Record | 13-1

