ESPN: Bet the over on Bills win total in 2023

The Buffalo Bills have an over/under win total set for them at 10.5 at most sportsbooks.

Using that as the line, ESPN thinks the over is a good play. In a team-by-team breakdown of win totals, the former world-wide leader projected that the Bills will hit that mark of 10.5 wins in 2023.

While Buffalo is entering the upcoming season with the seventh-hardest schedule, 10.5 does feel like an attainable number.

In 2022, the Bills reached 13 wins. Not only that, Buffalo did so without playing in 17 games. Their over/under win totals from a year ago was 11.5 and even with the contest against the Cincinnati Bengals being canceled, the Bills still hit their win total.

ESPN’s breakdown on the over/under for the Bills in 2023 can be found below:

Over/under: 10.5 Mike Clay’s projection: 11.5 Prediction: Over 10.5 wins. I worry the Bills have missed their championship window and Josh Allen’s injuries are mounting. However, this total feels too low, even as the division improves and they have a first-place schedule. Buffalo could conceivably win all nine home games, depending on when it hosts warm-weather teams such as Dallas, Miami, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Tampa Bay.

