ESPN believes the Vikings should sign this free agent

Going into free agency, the Minnesota Vikings have quite a few needs. The biggest of those is cornerback. They have only three cornerbacks on the roster and getting a veteran starter should be a priority.

Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz wrote an article for ESPN and believes the Vikings should sign a cornerback and did so with New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, a player that Brian Flores knows all too well.

Three of Minnesota’s top four cornerbacks in snap count are now free agents, so they are going to need some additions to the secondary. Last year’s second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is probably ready to join the starting lineup across from Cameron Dantzler, but that leaves the slot. Jones is an excellent veteran addition who has excelled in the slot but also played well outside last season. He ranked 17th among qualifying cornerbacks in coverage success rate.

Pro Football Focus projects Jones to get a two-year contract worth $11 million. That’s a fair, yet bargain price for a starting cornerback.

The Vikings will be playing a much more aggressive style of football this year and getting a star cornerback who both knows the system and thrives in man coverage is a smart way to go.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire