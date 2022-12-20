ESPN believes Raiders could sign QB Tom Brady during 2023 offseason

The quarterback carousel is expected to be a wild one in 2023 with so many good players expected to hit the market. That list could include Derek Carr, who has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

While the Raiders wouldn’t release him outright, they could consider a trade for the right offer. But if that were to happen, who might the Raiders get to replace him?

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he laid out the case for why the Raiders could be a sneaky landing spot for Tom Brady. Here is a snippet of why he thinks Las Vegas might be the right franchise for Brady next year:

“I think they’ll make a serious run at Brady. The Raiders don’t need a splashy hire to sell out games in Las Vegas, but adding the greatest player in league history is an economic boon for any team. Brady’s familiarity with McDaniels and the offense and the impressive group of playmakers are only a bonus. McDaniels already was fired once for getting his quarterback situation wrong in Denver. On top of all that, Brady would probably come at a lower cost than Carr over the next couple of seasons.”

There are a lot of reasons why the Raiders would make sense for Brady if he wants to continue his career. He would be able to play in a dome for most of the season and avoid poor weather conditions. He would have a ton of offensive firepower around him and a head coach that knows him better than anyone else.

But will Brady want to come to the AFC West and play in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert? And does he want to play on the west coast? Who knows, but there are a lot of reasons why this makes sense.

It may sound crazy, but don’t completely rule out the possibility of Brady continuing his career in Las Vegas.

