ESPN believes Ohio State is in good shape in its top 25 future quarterback power rankings?

The quarterback position in college football has always been an important position, but it has become a place on the field you simply have to have in today’s game in order to compete for some really special things. Gone are the days (for the most part) in which you can simply have a game manager and rely on defense, special teams, and a ball-control offense to win a championship.

Ohio State has read the memo on that one and changed who it is as a program to adjust with the times. Perhaps the main reason why the Buckeyes have been one of the top two to three programs in the country over the last couple of decades is because of the dynamic playmaker it has had under center. That has only become even more of a priority under head coach Ryan Day.

But what does the position look like at Ohio State and other college football programs in the next three years? How do the Buckeyes stack up with other programs in the literal arms race of college football?

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg took a look at the quarterback position and forecast the top 25 quarterback positions (subscription required) at college football programs over the next three years. Obviously, OSU has C.J. Stroud — a Heisman frontrunner — coming back for next season, but what about after that?

Here’s where Rittenberg sees Ohio State’s place in the landscape of college football when it comes to guys pulling the trigger under center.

No. 1 – Ohio State

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Rittenberg Says

“For the first time since coach Ryan Day arrived in Columbus, the quarterback position in 2021 carried an element of mystery. The questions amplified after Stroud’s injury and a Week 2 home loss to Oregon. But by the end of the year, Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist and delivering record performances, especially in the Rose Bowl, where he completed 80.4% of his passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns. Stroud completed more than 80% of his attempts in three of his final four games, and passed for 2.165 yards in his final five contests. After throwing interceptions in each of his first three games, Stroud had just three picks — against 36 touchdown strikes — in the final nine contests. He enters his third season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, which would make him the first winner in the Big Ten (and Ohio State) since quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

“Stroud will almost certainly depart after the 2022 season, but Ohio State’s recruiting — and the continued presence of Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson — should ease any worries. Kyle McCord, ESPN’s No. 31 overall recruit in 2020, will be ready to step in after another season as Stroud’s primary backup. Although quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers transferred out, Ohio State added Devin Brown, ESPN’s No. 4 pocket passer and No. 80 overall prospect for the 2022 class. Ohio State likely will add another quarterback or two, and the future seems secure beyond the coming season.”

No. 1 future QB Ranking, Ohio State?

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud makes move in USA TODAY's Week 11 QB rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What We Say

There’s no doubt Ohio State is in a great spot with the quarterback position. The Buckeyes already had some dynamic playmakers under center prior to Day being handed the keys to the program, and since then, it’s only gotten better. Stroud is going to put up monster numbers next year with another year in the system, and has a fantastic shot at winning the Heisman and leading OSU to the College Football Playoff.

Beyond that, there are question marks. Kyle McCord has a ton of talent in his right arm, but he’ll need to continue to grow to fit in seamlessly when Stroud likely moves on after the upcoming season. Devin Brown is a nice, talented, fall-back option that might be the eventual answer beyond McCord, but again, it all has to hit. One thing that is always a question mark is who stays and who decides to do a cannonball dive into the transfer portal.

Still, with Day calling the shots as a well-known quarterback guru, even if there are defections, you will see guys being shot back out of the transfer portal towards Columbus if the situation arises. It’s very easy to see Ohio State as the top quarterback destination over the next few years and things look great for the future.

By the way, to look at the rest of Rittenberg’s top 25 situations, head on over to ESPN (subscription required) and see where things go after his top ten of Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Texas, NC State, and Michigan.

