ESPN Basketball Power Index Win Probabilities of Oklahoma Men’s First 10 Games

The Oklahoma Men’s Basketball team will tip off their season opener tonight at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Arena vs. the Northwestern State University Demons.

Oklahoma will debut a new head coach and a bevy of players, ushering in a new era of Oklahoma basketball after Porter Moser took the helm for the retired Lon Kruger.

Leading the way into the 2021-2022 season, Moser will have to help returning starters Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson mesh with the incoming transfers that look to make up the Sooners’ corps. Tanner Groves joins the Sooners after a tremendous 2020-2021 season with Eastern Washington. He averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game, leading the Eagles to a Big Sky tournament championship and the NCAA tournament where they fell in a hard-fought game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

He’s joined by his brother Jacob Groves, who averaged 9.3 points and four rebounds per game. But that’s not where all the Oklahoma Sooners received via the transfer portal.

Jordan Goldwire is coming over from the Duke Blue Devils, where he averaged 5.8 points, four assists, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game last season. He’ll help Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson from a formidable defensive trio at the guard position for Porter Moser.

Ethan Chargois provides depth at forward after spending four seasons with SMU. In 2020-2021, he averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Mustangs. Marvin Johnson comes over from Eastern Illinois, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game last season.

In Porter Moser’s first season with the Sooners, he looks to have collected a very well-rounded group of players. How quickly they’re able to mesh together will determine how they perform to start the season.

Looking ahead to start the season, let’s check out how the Sooners are expected to perform in their first 10 games using ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern State Demons

Dec 22, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives against Northwestern State Demons guard Trenton Massner (30) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 94.7%

Projected running record: 1-0

Nov. 12 vs. UTSA Road Runners

Feb 9, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles guard Robert Thomas III (3) shoots the ball as UTSA Roadrunners forward Nick Allen (25) and Gino Littles (3) defend during the second half at UTSA Convocation Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 84.3%

Projected running record: 2-0

Nov. 18 at East Carolina Pirates

Feb 6, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard J.J. Miles (11) shoots against Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (2) during the second half at FedExForum. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 60%

Projected running record: 3-0

Nov. 24 vs. Houston Baptist Huskies

Nov 29, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Baptist Huskies guard Darius Lee (23) puts up a layup against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena (Tempe). Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 95.5%

Projected running record: 4-0

Nov. 27 at UCF Golden Knights

Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: UCF

Sooners Win Probability: 69.6%

Projected running record: 4-1

Dec. 1 vs. Florida Gators

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) goes to the basket over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) in the second half at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 55.7%

Projected running record: 5-1

Dec. 7 vs. Butler Bulldogs

Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) rebounds against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 68%

Projected running record: 6-1

Dec. 11 vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) shoots the ball against Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 52.6%

Projected running record: 7-1

Nov. 19 vs. UT-Arlington Mavericks

Nov 19, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) huddles with his team after being fouled by Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 72-66. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 86.1%

Projected running record: 8-1

Dec. 22 vs. Alcorn State Braves

Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves guard David Pierce (3) dribbles the ball as Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 95.1%

Projected running record: 9-1

