ESPN approves of Bills drafting OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

The Buffalo Bills addressed their offensive line at the 2024 NFL draft with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Van Pran was a fifth-round selection of the Bills. The Georgia product comes to Buffalo following the departure of center Mitch Morse.

Prior to the draft, Morse was released in a salary cap move. It’s expected that Connor McGovern will start at center for the Bills in 2024, but ESPN does see potential in Van Pran potentially getting a real chance to be the one to do that because of his experience.

On ESPN’s list of the 100-best fits following the 2024 NFL draft, Van Pran and the Bills clocked in at No. 55 overall.

The breakdown on Van Pran can be found below:

55. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Buffalo Bills (Pick 5-141)

My final overall ranking: No. 140 The Bills lost longtime center Mitch Morse in free agency and will give Van Pran-Granger every opportunity to take his place. He’s a powerful, easy-moving center with a boatload of SEC experience (44 starts).

