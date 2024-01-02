ESPN apologizes for showing woman flashing her breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

ESPN issued an apology for showing a woman flashing her breasts during Monday's broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinal between Washington and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

In the third quarter of the game, ESPN used a shot of a camera going through Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, a typical transition done in bowl games to show off the host city before play resumes. In the shot, a woman can be seen looking up and uncovering the top of her shirt, flashing her breast. The woman then covered her chest up before the clip ended.

ESPN acknowledge the incident, apologizing for it being shown to a national audience.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

A general view of an ESPN television camera with the College Football Playoff logo before the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome.

Camera shots of cities and exteriors are typically done prior to the game, and footage of the incident was quickly trending on social media after it aired.

Washington would go on to defeat Texas, 37-31, to set up a matchup with Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8.

