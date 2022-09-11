ESPN announces Week 3 destination for College GameDay

There may have been a pretty decent chance ESPN would be sending its storied pregame show to Penn State’s road game at Auburn in Week 3, but the events of Week 2 likely carried some significant influence on ESPN’s plans next week.

ESPN announced CollegeGameDay will be broadcasting live from Boone, North Carolina on the campus of Appalachian State. Appalachian State is coming off a signature victory in Week 2 with a road win at Texas A&M. A week after losing an incredibly entertaining shootout against North Carolina, the Mountaineers will now get a chance to be at the center of the college football universe, at least for a few hours. Appalachian State is set to host Troy in what should be a major matchup in the Sun Belt Conference.

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE❗ Home of @AppState_FB 😤 pic.twitter.com/r1uzaBobmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2022

The announcement comes on a milestone day for the Sun Belt Conference. In addition to Appalachian State’s upset victory at No. 6 Texas A&M, Marshall pulled a major upset at No. 8 Notre Dame. And in the primetime schedule, Georgia Southern upended Nebraska in a high-scoring affair. It was, arguably, the best day in the history of the Sun Belt Conference, and now one of its perennial contenders will get a chance to host College GameDay.

Penn State and Auburn are set to play in the SEC Game of the Week on CBS in Week 3. Kickoff is set for the traditional CBS timeslot of 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will be entering the game with 2-0 records. Penn State improved to 2-0 with a blowout at home against Ohio while Auburn had a more difficult time against San Jose State.

Five takeaways from Penn State's Week 2 victory over Ohio

