ESPN announces Week 13 College GameDay location

Michigan football and Ohio State are set to meet in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday, with both teams hanging on against inferior opponents. In the final week of the regular season, there are plenty of options for the flagship pregame show, ESPN’s College GameDay, to go, but is it a no-brained that the program will end up in Columbus?

Given that both teams are 11-0, it seemed likely, and now it’s certain.

ESPN announced late Saturday evening that Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, and Pat McAfee will be heading to the Horseshoe for the latest iteration of The Game.

WE'RE GOING TO THE GAME‼️ Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between @UMichFootball and @OhioStateFB! pic.twitter.com/SyIuXMmxgS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2022

College GameDay was on hand last year when Michigan football took down OSU, 42-27, and it was also in Columbus each of the last two times the arch-rivals met there.

It will mark the first time all year that Michigan will be playing in a game with the flagship ESPN show on hand, though four-straight games early in the season saw Fox Big Noon Kickoff in attendance.

The latter is a likely certainty, as well, as Fox will carry the game at noon.

