ESPN’s announces Week 1 destination for College Gameday

ESPN announced the location for Week 1’s edition of College Gameday earlier today. No, it is not traveling to Madison, Wisconsin for the Badgers’ contest against Buffalo.

The show will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for an out-of-conference showdown between North Carolina and South Carolina.

UNC is ESPN SP+’s No. 28 team in the nation entering the 2023 season, led by Heisman contender quarterback Drake Maye. Meanwhile, South Carolina is SP+’s No. 33 team coming off its 8-5 2022 campaign.

The game is arguably the only marquee Week 1 matchup on the schedule. Other notable contests include Ohio State at Indiana, Boise State at Washington, Virginia at Tennessee, West Virginia at Penn State and Colorado at TCU.

WE'RE COMING TO THE QUEEN CITY! 👑 See you Week 1 in Charlotte for a battle of the Carolinas 🍿@UNCFootball | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/OJ7J7SOM6b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 24, 2023

Wisconsin has one real chance to host Gameday this season: October 28 vs Ohio State. It’s realistic both teams are undefeated entering the contest, giving the game massive Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.

Wisconsin has not hosted the show since its early-season loss to Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire