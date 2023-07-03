ESPN announces schedule for Georgia’s takeover of the SEC Network

Starting at midnight on July 5, it will be Georgia’s turn to takeover the SEC Network. The Bulldogs have a lot of great games over the last several seasons to showcase.

Georgia has won back-to-back national championships in football. The Dawgs have had quite a few nerve-wracking moments, like the Ohio State game, on the way to back-to-back titles.

The SEC Network will show some of the best recent University of Georgia sporting events including the Tennessee-Georgia game, the national championship, the spring game and Georgia’s College Football Playoff victory over Ohio State.

Let’s take a look at the full schedule for Georgia’s SEC Network takeover:

12:00 a.m. (ET): Tennessee at Georgia (football)

3:00 a.m.: Georgia spring game

5:00 a.m.: SEC Storied: Scramblin’ Fran

6:00 a.m.: Georgia vs. Florida

7:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Tennessee (women’s soccer)

9:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. #11 Florida

11:30 a.m.: Ohio State vs. Georgia (College Football Playoff)

2:30 p.m.: SEC women’s tennis championship (Finals)

5:00 p.m.: Georgia vs. Virginia Tech (softball)

7:00 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Georgia

9:00 p.m.: TCU vs. Georgia (football national championship)

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire