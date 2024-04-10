ESPN announces long-term deal with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions through 2034

The Monday Night Football ManningCast has a long-term future on ESPN, and so does other programming from Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

ESPN announced that it has a new long-term agreement with Omaha Productions that goes through 2034 and will include the continued airing of the ManningCast, the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast in which Peyton and Eli Manning talk about the game and interview guests.

Also continuing as part of the Omaha Productions partnership with ESPN will be Peyton's Places and Eli's Places, two shows that explore football history and culture, with Peyton focusing on pro football and Eli focusing on college football.

As part of the new deal, ESPN said there will be an expansion of the original content that Omaha Productions creates and ESPN platforms air.