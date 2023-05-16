ESPN announces kickoff time for Alabama football showdown with Texas

Alabama football survived an instant classic on the road against the Longhorns in 2022 by a score of 20-19. Alabama kicker, Will Reichard, was the hero in the game as he drilled a 33-yard field goal in the last minute to win it, but the game could have certainly gone either way.

Texas will return the favor in 2023 as they come to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 as the second part of the home-and-home series. ESPN has just announced that this year’s showdown will be under the lights in primetime at 6:00 p.m.

Last year’s matchup was an 11:00 a.m. kickoff in the brutal Texas heat which likely affected both teams with on-the-field temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. However, the game will look much different this year as Alabama lost Bryce Young and Texas lost Bijan Robinson to the NFL draft, both of whom were each team’s most impactful player

Longhorns quarterback, Quinn Ewers, was on fire before suffering an injury that kept him out the rest of the game. The Tide set a program record with 15 penalties and played one of the sloppiest games of the Saban era.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football as the 2023 offseason progresses.

