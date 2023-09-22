ESPN announces guest picker for College Gameday at Notre Dame

A familiar face at Notre Dame will be ESPN’s guest picker on Saturday morning.

Former Notre Dame football player Jamie O’Hara (at least that was his role in “Rudy”), better known as actor Vince Vaughn, has been announced for the role.

Vaughn has participated in this role before, doing so before Notre Dame took on Stanford back in 2012. He of course picked the Irish that day and did so again in 2020 when doing the guest selection on a remote show during the pandemic, picking the Irish to beat Pitt which they did.

Also joining the show Saturday will be Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman as well as 1987 Heisman Trophy winner and Notre Dame legend Tim Brown.

The show begins on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire