ESPN announces broadcast crew for Titans-Bills MNF game

The Tennessee Titans will have their first of four primetime games in 2022 when they hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

The game is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Monday, September 19, and will be the first of two Monday night games that evening, with the other being a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on ABC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that their No. 2 crew will call the game. Steve Levy will handle play-by-play duties, while Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will handle analyst roles. Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter.

After sporting a lackluster No. 1 crew of Levy, Riddick and Brian Griese for “Monday Night Football” the past two years, ESPN made big changes to the crew in March, hiring former FOX duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Griese has since taken a role as the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

After their Week 2 matchup with the Bills, the Titans will have three more primetime games. They are as follows:

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Nov. 6)

Week 11: at Green Bay Packers (Thursday, Nov. 17)

Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Dec. 29)

You can check out Tennessee’s full 2022 schedule right here.

Related

Watch: Titans' Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver working out together Titans' Mike Vrabel ranked as top 10 head coach by CBS Sports Titans' Aaron Brewer talks starting opportunity, doubts about his size

List