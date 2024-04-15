ESPN’s Andraya Carter thinks Angel Reese’s rebounding will translate at the next level

The WNBA draft is Monday night, and Angel Reese is one of several players expected to hear their names called early.

She’s widely projected as a top-10 pick, with the most common landing spot in mock drafts being the Chicago Sky with the seventh overall pick. But Reese isn’t being talked about among the very top prospects in the draft, and it’s mainly due to perceived limitations in her offensive game.

Reese certainly relied on physicality and size in college. She was a dominant rebounder, but there are questions about how much she’ll produce at the next level.

However, ESPN’s Andraya Carter thinks her skills will translate well after speaking with Los Angeles Sparks forward and former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike

“I remember I was talking with Chiney (Ogwumike), and Chiney obviously being in the league and coming into the league as a rookie, rebounding translates,” Carter said Thursday, per On3. “Rebounding and relentless energy, and playing with that spark. I know so many times this season, I called Angel ‘relentless.’ Angel ‘Relentless’ Reese.”

Reese is a dominant presence in the paint, and that could certainly help her succeed early in her career as she looks to develop her offensive game. It seems that’s something she’s been working on during the pre-draft process, as well.

Angel Reese working on her 3 point shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/7EWYEpUqm9 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 12, 2024

Reese will hope to hear her name called early in Monday night’s WNBA draft, which will begin at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

