ESPN Analytics heavily favors Alabama over Oklahoma in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Saturday will be filled with massive non-conference matchups between the SEC and the Big 12 as the annual SEC-Big12 Challenge gets underway.

One matchup will be No. 2 Alabama traveling to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite it being a road game for the Crimson Tide, Alabama is still considered to be a heavy favorite against the Sooners.

According to ESPN Analytics Alabama has a 72.1% chance of defeating Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

The Lloyd Noble Center should be rocking at 2:00 p.m. CT when the Tide and the Sooners tip things off on ESPN.

For more information on the matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma, click here.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire