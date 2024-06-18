ESPN Analytics fudges the math in grading Saints’ offseason

It’s a day that ends with “Y” so somewhere a nerd is complaining about the New Orleans Saints’ salary cap management. On Tuesday that guy was ESPN Analytics’ Seth Walder, who handed out offseason grades for all 32 teams.

And Walder graded the Saints harshly, tying them for the worst grade of the bunch; like the Las Vegas Raiders, they received a D. Here’s why he argues the Saints are “addicted to mediocrity:”

In a vacuum, trading underperforming veterans to save salary cap space and load up on draft picks makes sense for an uncompetitive team. But here’s the problem that Walder overlooked: the Saints would have been trading players at a loss. It would’ve cost them more money to trade all those veteran contracts he’s complaining about than to just keep the players.

At most, they could have saved $4.9 million by trading Davis, the heartbeat of their defense. Trading Carr would have yielded $12.9 million but he had a no-trade clause written into his contract, so that wasn’t happening, either. Carl Granderson being traded would have saved $3.5 million against the cap but he’s exactly the sort of young, productive playmaker who should be part of the long-term plan. Trading other players like Lattimore, Hill, and Cesar Ruiz at the start of the offseason — when the Saints needed to get under the cap! — would have either broken even, barely, or cost them even more money than they were already paying.

The Saints would have saved less than $2 million or paid more in dead money at the start of the offseason to offload each of those other contracts Walder highlighted. When you’re starting the offseason in the red by almost $80 million you can’t afford to sit on big cap hits and trade them after June 2 to maximize savings. New Orleans needed immediate solutions, and because they already guaranteed much of the money going to those veterans this year it meant their best option was to restructure those contracts and pay it out over time. The money was going to be spent on them either way.

And because the Saints loaded up those guarantees for guys like Cameron Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu and Erik McCoy and Derek Carr, their only real option was to restructure contracts. In the past they’ve justified that approach (as Walder is trying to do here) by arguing it’s intended to max out their salary cap resources and build a competitive team. The reality they’re in is that these restructures are a tactic for survival. Trading or cutting all those veterans wouldn’t help the cap situation. Restructuring was their only way out.

Maybe the Saints should have cleaned house. Dennis Allen’s vision for the team has led them nowhere through two years. They haven’t gotten a strong enough return on contracts with high-priced veterans like Jordan and Carr. There are plenty of valid complaints to share about this Saints team, but their salary cap management is what it is. At this point they’ve made their bed and now they have to lie in it until the ever-rising salary cap catches up with their spending. Hopefully the coaching and on-field performance improves to make this narrative less popular, but until that happens it’ll continue to be drawn out.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire