ESPN analysts predicts Colts win more than six games

The Indianapolis Colts are a difficult team to project going into the 2023 regular season considering the amount of unknown factors and big changes at key positions.

While Vegas has the Colts sitting with an over/under win total of 6.5 following the release of the 2023 schedule this week, ESPN analyst Erin Dolan believes they have enough to hit the over on that projection.

Over/under: 6.5 Mike Clay’s projection: 6.4 Prediction: Over 6.5 wins (-125). The Colts had an underwhelming four-win season after Indy had a win total set at 10.5 before the 2022 campaign. The biggest plus is the Colts hiring Shane Steichen as their new head coach. Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2022 and was the playcaller for one of the best offenses. The Colts have enough to get over 6.5 wins with Steichen expected to fix the offensive issues and the defense continuing to be middle of the pack.

The Colts have one of the softer schedules in the NFL for the 2023 season and even though that’s a somewhat flawed process, they should be competitive in the majority of their games.

Unsurprisingly, the fate of the season will come down to the quarterback position and how Anthony Richardson develops. If Richardson is ahead of schedule, the Colts could be a team who surprises. But we won’t really know until the preseason arrives.

After a four-win season in 2022, the Colts will be hungry to improve well on that total in 2023.

