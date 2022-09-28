ESPN analysts get heated when comparing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa

Going into the 2022 NFL season there were a lot of questions surrounding both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. However, they both have silenced their critics to start the year as they are the quarterbacks for the only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, look like arguably the best team in the league. Hurts leads the NFL in passing yards per attempt and looks like a legitimate MVP candidate through three weeks. Between AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith their big-play offense doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon.

As for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, they were the most-talked-about player and team of the offseason. Tagovailoa was the subject of a lot of criticism for his arm strength, however, just like Hurts, Tua has shown that this is not an issue. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have established themselves as arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL.

Today, the ESPN Get Up cast debated who has had a more impressive start to the 2022 season, and things got heated. Who do you think will have the better season, and can either former Alabama quarterback bring home the Lombardi Trophy?

Things got HEATED comparing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/3rjWApCs86 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 28, 2022

Related

C.J. Stroud overtakes Bryce Young in this week's College Wire Heisman Poll

Related

WATCH: Josh Allen explains why he has 'so much respect' for Tua Tagovailoa

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire