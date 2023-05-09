ESPN analyst's Devin Booker comment riles up Phoenix Suns fans, team announcer

"This playoff run, it feels like a star is born."

The comment from ESPN NBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday was meant to compliment Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who has been shining during the NBA Playoffs.

But the comment riled up a Suns announcer and fans of the team and NBA player on social media, who have already considered Booker a "star" for several seasons.

Kevin Ray, the television voice of the Suns, took to Twitter to question Ogwumike's choice of words about Booker.

"I mean I realize 60% of the Country is asleep by the time many of @DevinBook games are played, but Damn, come on! Star is Born?!," Ray tweeted. "Please! He's been doing this for 3+ years. Do your Homework ! Ask his Peers around the League."

I mean I realize 60% of the Country is asleep by the time many of @DevinBook games are played, but Damn, come on! Star is Born?!🤔 Please! He's been doing this for 3+ years. Do your Homework ! Ask his Peers around the League. https://t.co/Kpq1eHSX7c — Kevin Ray (@kray1voice) May 9, 2023

Don't tell Phoenix Suns fans that Devin Booker is now an NBA star.

Ray wasn't alone, as others questioned the comment's perceived lack of respect for Booker's play in previous seasons.

Lol what. He’s been good — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) May 8, 2023

He’s been a star, you guys are finally paying attention because KD is on the team. — Jose Zepeda Jr (@NoWeyJose420) May 8, 2023

Tell me you’ve never watched the @suns play without telling me… — Andrew Clark (@jandrewclark) May 9, 2023

Back to back 40 balls in the Finals wasn’t enough to convince you? His constant 30 point stretches before Chris Paul? His triple double in his first WCF? Most points scored by a player in his first playoff run? Leading his team to the Finals as the first option?? — Alex (@alex7xr) May 8, 2023

A star is born? He’s been a star for years. He’s in his superstar evolution, y’all haven’t paid attention — Azsportsrealtor (@AZSportsRealtor) May 8, 2023

yall are such casuals



Book has been a star for years — 🏀 rob ☀ (@sh0w_must_g0_0n) May 8, 2023

Devin Booker was top 4 in MVP votes last year, and 2 years ago he led his team to the finals and had 2 40 points games in the finals.



But sure, now that KD is on the team.... "A star is born" — CW5 (@DaWalls5) May 9, 2023

Good Lord it’s like them making it to the finals just 2 years ago on Booker’s back means nothing. Booker “arrived” years ago. This is his transcendence into a superstar top 5 player in the league — Realistic Suns Fan (@RealisticSuns) May 8, 2023

Ogwumike later clarified her comments in a reply to the original post.

"My argument is that people question his SUPERstardom, and this run should make that irrefutable," she tweeted.

My argument is that people question his SUPERstardom, and this run should make that irrefutable. 💯 — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) May 8, 2023

Suns fans will no doubt agree.

