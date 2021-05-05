ESPN analysts believe Jon Gruden ‘would give anything to get Aaron Rodgers’

How much would you give up, if you’re the Raiders, in order to land Aaron Rodgers in a trade? Well, if you’re realistic about what the reigning MVP quarterback could do for any franchise on which he plays, it should be a lot.

Rodgers is reportedly wanting out of Green Bay, and the two most discussed teams in terms of landing spots seem to be the Broncos and Raiders.

A discussion Wednesday morning among ESPN analysts Jeff Darlington, Ryan Clark, Mike Greenberg, and Bill Barnwell had Greenberg go long on how badly he thinks Raiders head coach — and former ESPN colleague — Jon Gruden wants Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Greenberg’s take on it was that ever since Gruden developed Brett Favre in Green Bay in the mid-90s, the longtime head coach has been looking for another Favre and for that reason “Jon Gruden will do anything, and would give up anything, to get Aaron Rodgers.”

"It is my belief that Jon Gruden will do ANYTHING, and would give anything, to get Aaron Rodgers."@espngreeny can see a potential Rodgers to the Raiders trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jaa40eSmlU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2021

I might argue that Gruden found his next Favre in Rich Gannon back in 1999. But it’s been 20 years since then and he hasn’t found either his Gannon or Favre since.

Obviously, the idea of “anything” still has its limits. But those limits are considerable in their eyes considering the package of draft picks Bill Barnwell proposed the Raiders would send to Green Bay for the 37-year-old QB.

Packers would receive Derek Carr, a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, and 2023 first-round pick.

Raiders would receive Aaron Rodgers and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Ryan Clark seems to think that if Aaron Rodgers has a say, he should choose the Broncos because he would have a better chance of winning another Super Bowl with Denver. He says in part because of the Raiders’ offensive line.

Story continues

It’s sounding more and more like Rodgers could force his way out of Green Bay, so these discussions aren’t entirely pipe dreams. If he ends up in Denver, the Raiders could be in trouble. That fact would only figure to up the sense of urgency for Gruden and the Raiders should they feel like the choice was between getting Rodgers and having to face him twice a season for the next few years.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.