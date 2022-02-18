ESPN analysts believe this is the best landing spot for Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson is the most important free agent on the New England Patriots’ roster this offseason.

The 26-year-old has been incredible in his four seasons with the Patriots and he’s proven to be one of the best cornerbacks available. New England can opt to let him go as an unrestricted free agent, franchise tag him or sign him to a long-term deal. Based off Bill Belichick’s track record, the latter is the least likely.

The Patriots have until March 8th to franchise tag him and it would cost $17.5 million, with around $8 million toward the cap — which is already low for 2022. If they don’t make this move, or sign him long-term, there will be plenty of teams willing to pay big-time money for a player like Jackson.

ESPN analysts Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen put together a list with the best team fits for the top 50 free agents — they put Jackson with the Arizona Cardinals.

Why it makes sense: The Cardinals have shown they will do whatever it takes to win, and signing Jackson would be a win. A top-shelf cover corner in his prime with serious ball production (17 interceptions since 2020) gives Arizona just what it needs to stabilize the secondary. The Raiders, with strong New England ties, make sense, too. — Fowler Scheme fit: Jackson is an upper-tier corner in this league, with the coverage traits and playmaking ability to consistently find the ball. It’s an easy transition here to Vance Joseph’s scheme, where we should see more man coverage and pressure with Jackson in the mix. — Bowen

Jackson has 25 interceptions throughout his young career and he’s coming off a Pro Bowl season. He learned over the years from Belichick, along with players like Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty. Jackson has proven he’s capable of taking the No. 1 cornerback role and he’s exactly what a team like Arizona needs.

The Patriots don’t have any top-tier options behind Jackson, but it’s still difficult to believe that Belichick will pull the necessary strings to keep him around.

