ESPN analyst wasn’t sure about KC barbecue. Then he tried burnt ends for the first time

Thousands of people from around the country got their first impression of Kansas City at the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station.

They also got their first taste of the best barbecue in the world. How lucky are those people, right?

Among those who tried Kansas City barbecue for the first time were ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and Dan Orlovsky. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, a Missouri Southern State graduate, had the duo and new Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson sample Joe’s Kansas City barbecue.

Orlovsky didn’t seem excited about the taste test, seemingly unsure about KC barbecue. Miller joked his colleague didn’t like food.

But Orlovsky had never tried burnt ends before and he was blown away.

“The mac and cheese was spectacular, the pulled pork was good, sausage was awesome,” Orlovsky said. “The burnt ends, which I didn’t even know was a thing, are awesome. I don’t eat pickles, I think they’re gross. The ribs are fantastic.

“If I had to pick one thing, I would smash the burnt ends with mac and cheese.”

Here is the group sampling Joe’s Kansas City, and Griffin loved it, too.

Here is what Orlovsky tweeted, and yeah, that’s the reaction many people have when they try burnt ends for the first time.