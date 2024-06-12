ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill on Rutgers football commit Jaelyne Matthews

Rutgers football added a commitment on Tuesday from four-star Jaelyne Matthews. For ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill, this is a significant addition to the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers.

Matthews is the No. 93 player in the nation according to ESPN. He is now the highest ranked player committed to Rutgers in this class.

A four-star offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), he picked Rutgers on Tuesday over an announced final three of Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

An Under Armour All-American, Matthews has impressed Luginbill, the national recruiting director for ESPN.

“One of the things that we liked a lot about Jaelyn is that he actually played on both sides of the ball,” Luginbill told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday night. “He’s a mammoth prospect that projects on the offensive line with height and length and has room to still gain another 15 or 20 pounds. “He has an 81-inch wingspan and plays with aggression and a finishing style.”

Matthews became the sixth player committed to this class who is a four-star recruit. Luginbill sees a high ceiling for Matthews, especially as he refines his game.

“He’s a very good athlete for his size,” Luginbill said. “He doesn’t have elite testing times but he plays well.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire