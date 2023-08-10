ESPN analyst thinks Notre Dame should have saved the Pac-12

When all else fails blame Notre Dame.

That might not be true throughout but seems to be the thought process for former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen. Mullen is now an analyst at ESPN and had a thought that he felt was worth sharing recently in regards to Notre Dame and college football’s realignment.

“I’ll get in some trouble for this one. I wish college football would put the pressure — and it comes with one statement,” Mullen said. “You have to be in a conference to make the playoffs. At that statement, Notre Dame has a choice. They could go to the ACC, they could have gone to the Pac-12. They play a bunch of those teams. The Pac-12 would have taken them with open arms.”

“All of a sudden, they are saving a conference instead of being able to say ‘we’re kind of doing our own thing because we get every access whether or not we join your conference or not.’ The second they say you have to be in a conference to make the playoff, you force Notre Dame’s hand,” Mullen said. “That would have kept a lot of these conferences in college football alive.” -Dan Mullen

There are so many things wrong here I’m not sure where to even start but I’ll try.

NCAA Forcing Hand

Why should the NCAA force Notre Dame’s hand to join a conference?

Because you simply want them to, Dan?

Notre Dame is the only ones that haven’t been herded like sheep since the late-eighties they should simply be forced to now?

There is no meat to your argument for them to have to join a conference besides “you wish”.

About Notre Dame's 'Access'

Notre Dame gets that “access” because they’ve earned it.

A short history lesson for those who need it:

Notre Dame tried to join the Big Ten forever ago and a well-documented anti-Catholic at Michigan made sure they weren’t accepted and instead tried to have the rest of the conference blackball them. Notre Dame then went on and built their own brand despite this.

But now they should simply be forced. OK, Dan.

Notre Dame to the...Pac 12?

If, and I really, really, really mean if here…IF Notre Dame were to have joined a conference this summer why on God’s green earth would it be the Pac-12?

Uhh, perhaps the Big Ten or ACC first?

Any conference Notre Dame would potentially ask to join would welcome them and all the money they’d instantly bring in with open arms. Some may hate how that comes off but don’t get mad at me for delivering you simple facts.

Again, IF Notre Dame were to join a conference one of the last things they would be doing is crying to try and join the Pac 12.

Notre Dame's job to save the Pac 12?

Why is it up to Notre Dame to save the Pac-12? What about the actual member schools coming together to do that? No? I guess it’s just easier to blame Notre Dame.

Notre Dame isn't joining a conference

And if you have a problem with that then I’ll refer to my dear friend Eric Cartman to respond.

