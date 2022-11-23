ESPN analyst thinks Bills will ‘get back to business’ vs. Lions (video)

Since being dubbed the Super Bowl favorites throughout the early portions of 2022, the Bills have taken a step back.

The Bills (7-3) are 2-2 overall in their past four games. During that .500 spell, the team lost two-straight games and even in their wins, such as the 31-23 victory over the Browns last week, there have been lulls.

However, one ESPN analyst thinks that’s set to change. During a segment on “NFL Live,” Marcus Spears said he thinks the Bills will get back on track against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

“I think the Bills listened to a little bit of the noise,” Spears said. “Now I think the Buffalo Bills are about to get back to business.”

See the attached clip below for the full breakdown on Bills-Lions:

.@mspears96 thinks the Bills are set to block out the noise and dominate 😤 "They've been the darlings coming into the season, now I think the Buffalo Bills are about to get back to business." pic.twitter.com/0UtVxEYNAp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2022

