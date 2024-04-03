ESPN analyst takes bold stance on what Patriots should do with No. 3 draft pick

There has been a ton of speculation in regards to what the New England Patriots should do with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

From quarterbacks to wide receivers, New England has been projected to land some of the elite talent in the draft this year. With all of the speculation, ESPN’s Field Yates offered a bold take on what the Patriots should do with their top pick.

It’s no secret that the Patriots’ quarterback position needs an upgrade. The room is thin, and the playmaking ability that either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye can provide is appealing. There has also been cries, both serious and satirical in nature, for the Patriots to use this draft to rebuild the entire offense.

Yates wrote:

I am firmly of the belief that the Patriots should not trade down from this pick and should take a quarterback, regardless whether it is Maye or Daniels. Maye has the ideal quarterback build at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, a massive arm and very, very good mobility. While he had a lesser year in 2023 compared to 2022, I still see all the traits for him to be a franchise quarterback. And New England needs one after finishing 30th in yards per attempt last season (6.1). The Patriots must use the rest of this draft to surround Maye with wide receiver and offensive line help.

Taking a quarterback at No. 3 would be the logical approach for the Patriots considering they’ve struggled consistently at the position over the last two seasons.

It’s hard to win in the NFL without a great quarterback, and the Patriots have an opportunity to set themselves up for success for years to come if they make the right move.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire