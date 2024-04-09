ESPN analyst suggests that Bruce Pearl is a great fit for Kentucky

When coaching searches hit big-time collegiate athletic programs, it seems that anyone with a pulse is under consideration for the vacancy.

After spending 15 seasons with the program, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari is reportedly leaving and is set to become the next head coach at Arkansas. Now that there is an opening, many successful head coaches from around the country are in the mix to take on the best available job in the sport. Coaches such as Alabama‘s Nate Oats and UConn’s Dan Hurley are among the hot candidates, but one ESPN analyst suggests that Auburn’s head coach should also be considered for the opening.

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg joined Tuesday morning’s Get Up on ESPN to discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue and the Kentucky opening. Greenberg says that outside of Pearl’s success, he has a characteristic trait that makes him the best fit for Kentucky.

“To me, Bruce Pearl has the energy that you need to deal with the Big Blue Nation,” Greenberg said. “And he is not a good coach. He is a great coach. He’s won at hard places. He missed no steps in his coaching career.”

At the time of this post, Arkansas has not officially hired Calipari, nor has Kentucky posted a job opening. However, it does not stop the speculation and discussion among college basketball fans. Alabama’s Nate Oats issued a statement Monday telling Crimson Tide fans that he does not plan to leave. Once the job becomes available, you can expect other head coaches to issue similar statements. Could Pearl be one of those coaches?

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire