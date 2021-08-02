ESPN analyst says Washington ‘will have the best defense in football’

ESPN analyst — and former NFL quarterback — Dan Orlovsky has been high on the 2021 Washington Football Team all offseason. Orlovsky has continually praised Washington’s offseason moves, especially bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

In a recent episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, the panel discussed which NFC team could knock off Tampa Bay. Orlovsky didn’t hesitate in his answer.

“I’ve been saying the Washington Football Team,” Orlovsky said, continuing the theme of his belief in Washington in 2021.

“I think when we go forward, and we write the headline, ‘Who might knock them (Tampa Bay) off?’ It will read, ‘The Washington Football Team giantly turned back the hands of time, and their front four dominates Tampa’s offense.'”

There is a long way to go to reach that point. Much of the optimism surrounding Washington is because of how well the Football Team played the eventual Super Bowl champions in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Now, Washington got better this offseason on both sides of the ball.

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Washington Football Team is the biggest threat to Tampa Bay in the NFC :eyes: "I think this defense will be the best defense in football!" pic.twitter.com/AfQqWEJGHv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 28, 2021

Throughout the first week of training camp, the defense has certainly been ahead of the offense, but that’s generally how things happen in the summer — especially when there is a new quarterback.

It’s certainly no surprise that Washington’s defense is already clicking this summer. While Orlovsky loves Washington’s defense, he’s fairly high on the offense, too.

I think this defense will be the best in football. It’s the best defensive line in football, William Jackson, the addition at corner is huge, Davis, the draft pick out of Kentucky, should be a really good player, and their offense could be the fastest offense in football. Fitzy is gonna play good; their offensive line is better than people think. One team that could go knock off Tampa — or the most equipped to do it — is the Washington Football Team.

The biggest issue with Washington right now isn’t talent; it’s with COVID-19. The Football Team currently has seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list one week into training camp.

Assuming Washington gets healthy, Orlovsky believes it has a true chance to take down the reigning Super Bowl champions. The two teams will meet in the regular season on Nov. 14.