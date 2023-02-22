ESPN analyst says OT Mike McGlinchey 'best fit' for Bears in FA

ESPN analyst says 49ers' McGlinchey 'best fit' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Bears have a long grocery list they need to attend to this offseason. Their roster is riddled with inconsistency and one of the major underlines on that list should be the offensive line.

That's why ESPN writer Matt Bowen suggested the Bears chase veteran offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey this offseason to satisfy their protection needs for Justin Fields.

Bowen on McGlinchey: "McGlinchey didn't produce his best tape in pass protection last season, but he has the blocking traits at a premier position to upgrade a Bears offensive front that must do a better job of protecting quarterback Justin Fields. He wins with angles and the ability to get off the ball, and while McGlinchey's pass block win rate slipped to 89.6% this season, his run block win rate of 81.2% ranked fifth overall in the NFL. It could be a big, multiyear deal for McGlinchey, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles would be adding a starting right tackle to address the subpar play of the Chicago offensive line (58 sacks allowed)."

McGlinchey has spent five seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He's played in 69 games for the 49ers, starting at right guard and right tackle throughout his career.

The Bears need offensive linemen capable of giving Fields time in the pocket. Yes, Fields holds the ball for longer than the average quarterback, which he shares some responsibility for.

But, the offensive line isn't doing enough to protect one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the game.

Last season, Fields tied Russell Wilson for the most sacked quarterback in the NFL, taking 55 sacks by the season's end.

Some of the league's best quarterbacks have the luxury of taking their time in the pocket. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence all made the top ten for least sacked quarterbacks in the league last season.

Should the Bears invest in McGlinchey, they would be making a strong move to provide the necessary support for Fields. He hardly displayed his full potential in the passing game last season, throwing for a measly ~2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.

How will the Bears address their pass protection needs this offseason?