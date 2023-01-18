ESPN analyst says Falcons would be ‘perfect fit’ for Lamar Jackson

After trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts last offseason, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota as a stopgap. Even though Mariota signed a two-year contract, very little money is guaranteed in the second year of his deal.

The team could free up $12 million in cap space by releasing Mariota this offseason and it’s hard to envision a scenario where he returns in 2023.

Plus, Atlanta has a young quarterback on the roster in Desmond Ridder who took Mariota’s job for the final four games of the season. Ridder played a little better in each start, but that doesn’t mean the Falcons won’t keep their options open when it comes to the quarterback position.

One of the biggest names to be floated around this offseason is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose contract expires after this season. Jackson is likely to get tagged by the Ravens, who will be looking to get something in return for their franchise QB.

During a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up” program, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky gave his thoughts on Lamar’s ideal landing spot.

“My mind immediately goes to Atlanta Falcons,” said Orlovsky. “If that’s gonna be the case and Baltimore’s gonna trade Lamar, it makes a ton of sense with the way that they are set up with their football team. He would be a perfect fit organizationally, as much as I love Desmond Ridder.”

Jackson’s future in Baltimore is in doubt for a number of reasons, but mostly due to his contract status. The Ravens hit a stalemate with Jackson in negotiating a long-term extension, which led to the 26-year-old playing out the final year of his deal in 2022.

Baltimore traded for linebacker Roquan Smith during the season and recently signed him to a big extension, which probably didn’t sit well with Jackson.

The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with Jackson sitting out over the weekend, and it doesn’t feel like the two parties will be getting a deal done anytime soon.

Jackson would undoubtedly make the Falcons a better football team, so if the team has a chance to acquire him without giving up too much, then a deal would make sense for both teams.

Story continues

Related

10 DL prospects the Falcons could target in 2023 NFL draft Falcons QB coach Charles London interviewing for Titans OC job Cordarrelle Patterson likes idea of Falcons hiring Brian Flores Who are the Falcons targeting for defensive coordinator vacancy? Falcons 2023 free-agent profile: DL Dalvin Tomlinson

List

Tracking each Falcons interview request for DC opening

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire