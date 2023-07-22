ESPN analyst says Cowboys could have NFL’s best defense in 2023

Over the past few seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have been building up their defense to become one of the best units in the league. Through a combination of quality drafting and strategic free agency additions, they’ve not only built a competitive unit but one that can dominate for long stretches. According to one analyst, the Cowboys have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL for the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark believes Dan Quinn’s defense has all the tools to become the top unit in the league in 2023. That’s a high standard to live up to, but the pieces are in place for it to happen. It’s a giant leap from where this defense stood after the 2020 season, when they were one of the worst units in the league, to what their ceiling is now.

What Clark said

Here’s why Clark said the Cowboys can be the best defense in the NFL:

"Sitting right here right before training camp starts, I believe they have a chance to be the best defense in the entire NFL." —@Realrclark25 on the potential of the Cowboys defense 🤠 pic.twitter.com/KKoKMUlgDt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 20, 2023

Clark states the case Cowboys backers have been making this offseason, the signs are there for the unit to be special. With Quinn in charge of a defense that’s led the league in takeaways in back-to-back years and a pass rushing group that can get to the quarterback, it’s not difficult to envision another successful season.

Where Clark's right

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Even the most ardent haters can find logic in Clark’s assessment of Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys and Quinn continue to downplay All-Pro Micah Parsons’ full-time move to defensive end, but there seems to be little doubt that he’ll be rushing the passer more than he has in his first two seasons. And if he’ still moved around as he’s been, at the very least, Parsons looks like he’s gearing up for his best year yet, a scary thought for opposing offenses.

The defense, however, is more than just Parsons, they are a deep unit that was tied for third in the league in sacks last year. Fellow pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence remains a top two-way DE, Dorance Armstrong is coming off his best season and is just 26-years old, and second-year edge rusher Sam Williams is primed for a big leap. Add in veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler and it would be hard to find a team with five better options at pressuring the QB.

As Clark also points out, last year’s defense was missing a CB opposite of Trevon Diggs that scared QBs from throwing it their way. After injuries to CBs Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, teams saw an opportunity to pick on all Cowboys corners not named Diggs and had success until rookie DaRon Bland stepped up. Bland returns for his sophomore season with his five interceptions, which was tied for second in the league, to compete as the nickel option.

The Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore to solve the problem of quarterbacks throwing away from Diggs. Now the defense has one of the top CB tandems in the league, and it’s a deep position that also has Bland and Lewis returning from his foot injury.

Dallas’ CB spot also includes Kelvin Joseph, who looks like he’s finally on the verge of breaking out, and rookie Eric Scott, Jr., who was a surprise standout during minicamp.

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, who is playing nickel: “I think this is the best stretch for Kelvin since he’s been here. …There’s nothing he can’t do physically” but now has a greater understanding. Instincts taking over. Nickel also making him better on outside. pic.twitter.com/P9JgNNeJtw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 7, 2023

However, the Cowboys’ secondary isn’t just deep because of the CB position, they also have one of the best safety groups as well. The three-headed monster of Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson fit what Quinn and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. have schemed up perfectly. Add in Israel Mukuamu, who plays some CB as well as safety, and it’s easy to see how deep and talented the secondary is in Dallas.

Finally, Clark mentioned the drafting of DT Mazi Smith to help one of the glaring weaknesses for the past few years, stopping the run. Smith’s strength is as a run-stuffer, and he’ll pair with veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to improve the rush defense. The belief is that Smith brings more than just a big body to stop the run, if the rookie can push the pocket as well, it would make the defense even better.

Where there are questions

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the third quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As with every team, there are questions entering camp. The Cowboys have the makings of a great defense, but it’s not easy to have the same success every year. It’s extremely rare for a team to lead the league in takeaways in back-to-back seasons, so doing it for a third time in a row feels unlikely.

The defense doesn’t have to lead the NFL in forcing turnovers to be the best, but they do need to continue to cause them and keep pressuring the QB at a high rate to cement their status as a top unit.

Dallas also needs to show they can stop teams from running the ball. With a top-flight secondary, offenses will be more likely to try to do what’s been successful in the past, running it right at the defense. If Smith isn’t worthy of his lofty draft status, and Hankins shows signs of age, the rush defense could remain a problem.

Another weakness might be at linebacker, where the Cowboys are thin. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark are the starters, but there isn’t much depth. Third-year man Jabril Cox is trying to work his back from his ACL injury in 2021, but he wasn’t the same last season. The team drafted DeMarvion Overshown in the third round to help.

The Cowboys place their safeties in the box, instead of third LBs, at a high rate so the lack of depth might not be a big issue, but not having enough quality players at the second level could be a flaw.

There could also be a case made that Gilmore begins to slow down. The former DPOY had a turnaround season last year, but what if that was just a one-year rebirth? Gilmore had missed significant time in the two previous seasons, and he’ll turn 33 in September, which is an age where players normally start to decline. There were no signs of that last year, but it could be a concern.

Final thoughts

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) smiles while talking with linebacker Micah Parsons (11) on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The defense for the Cowboys has all the makings of a top unit. There are questions, but they are relatively minor concerns, and the team addressed their issues in the offseason.

When boasting a generational talent like Parsons, one of the best DCs in the game, and Pro Bowl pieces throughout the unit, it’s easy to buy into the hype. The Dallas defense is legit and should be among the best in the league.

The question is, can they be the best in the NFL? Fans will soon find out, but the potential is there.

