ESPN analyst who said Chiefs will miss playoffs forgot how NFL scheduling works

With all the offseason moves made by AFC West teams, it’s not surprising some NFL TV analysts see a shift in the division’s power structure.

Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” former Ravens and Jets linebacker Bart Scott made his way, way too early prediction for the 2022 AFC playoff field. Two AFC West teams made the list, and the Chiefs weren’t one of them.

Oddly, Scott had the Chargers ranked higher than the Broncos on his AFC Top 5 list, but he picked Denver to win the AFC West.

When the three other co-hosts reminded Scott that the Chiefs have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a loaded roster and coach Andy Reid.

Scott defended his pick by taking a closer look at the Chiefs’ schedule. He said the Chiefs have to face those AFC West teams that have reloaded (he also incorrectly noted John Elway brought Russell Wilson to Denver). But Scott’s central argument was the Chiefs’ NFC West opponents in 2022.

“They have the NFC West,” Scott said, noting the NFL’s rotating scheduling. “So they have the Rams, that’s going to be a tough matchup. They had the Arizona Cardinals, that’s gonna be a tough matchup. They have the San Francisco 49ers. If they have Jimmy G (Garoppolo) that will be a tough matchup.”

Here’s the thing: every team in the AFC West will play the four NFC West teams in 2022. So the Chargers and Broncos won’t gain any advantage by having the Chiefs play the Rams, Cardinals and 49ers.

It’s true the Chiefs play a first-place schedule while the Broncos have a last-place schedule and the Chargers have a third-place schedule. But Denver and LA will have to face a team that has been in the last four AFC Championship Games: the Chiefs.

If you want to see the other three co-hosts take apart Scott's argument and show respect for Reid and Mahomes, here is the conversation.