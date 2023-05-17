Alabama basketball fans have known for a while how good Brandon Miller is. Now, the NBA world is getting to see it too.

The 2023 NBA draft lottery took place on Tuesday night and the road to the draft is starting to heat up. Although the draft itself isn’t until the end of June, teams are checking in on prospects and doing their due diligence. Miller is widely viewed as the second or third-best prospect in the class and will likely end up with the Charlotte Hornets or the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reported that the feedback he has received from NBA franchises has been overwhelmingly positive regarding Miller. Wojnarowski reports, “Not only did they not find anything that they would consider disqualifying to select Brandon Miller, they are finding a young man who they say is mature, focused, whose character and his habits are actually an asset.”

It will be really exciting to see which team selects Brandon Miller, because they will have a special player that can not only make plays on the court, but serve as a leader in the locker room.

More Basketball!

Alabama basketball listed as a top-six finalist for the No. 1 player in the 2024 class

More Basketball!

ESPN analyst reports that Brandon Miller has received high praise from NBA teams

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire