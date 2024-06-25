ESPN analyst ranks Patriots defense as top-five unit in NFL

When naming the top-five defenses in the NFL, ESPN’s Mina Kimes included the New England Patriots on her list.

She called the unit the “best tackling defense in the entire NFL.”

The Patriots placed fourth in overall defense, according to Kimes, on a list that had the Cleveland Browns as the top-ranked unit in the league. The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys filled the second and third spots, while the Baltimore Ravens took the fifth spot.

The Patriots look to return a defense that ranked seventh overall in the NFL last season, with key players like cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive end Matthew Judon now healthy.

ESPN’s “NFL Live” keeps the high-level conversation going — even during this slower time on the football calendar.@minakimes shares her top 5 defenses in the NFL … and slots the Patriots No. 4. “In my mind, they are the best tackling defense in the entire NFL,” she says. pic.twitter.com/JkR8SGAmPS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 24, 2024

Defense has not been the problem for the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era. The unit has continued to battle in games, despite numerous offensive struggles.

Health will be a major factor in 2024. With key players returning, the defense could be even more formidable than it was last season. They’ll need all of the help they can get with the offense still a work in progress.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire