ESPN analyst puts Fields' athleticism second to Lamar Jackson

ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability

Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14.

The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran.

His athleticism and ability to navigate the field were displayed during those instances.

"Outside of Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields is the most explosive, athletic quarterback we have with the football in his hand," ex-NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said.

Chicago's offense looked similar to that of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. They placed emphasis on running the ball and threw the ball only when necessary.

Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert racked up a touchdown each along with a combined 124 rushing yards. Fields ran for 82 yards total and added a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys should spark a similar game plan from Getsy.

The Cowboys have one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the NFL. Behind the violent work of Micah Parsons – who leads the league in pressures with 36 – the Cowboys have the most quarterback takedowns in the NFL with 29 sacks.

However, they rank below average in opponent rushing attempts and rushing yards allowed. Now, this could be a product of a couple of poor games against the Buccaneers (152 rushing yards allowed) and the Eagles (136 rushing yards allowed).

But, it's an opening from a very good team.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys are likely expecting the Bears to rush the ball heavily.

However, if the Bears can make their offense an enigma, and use Fields' proven ability to run the ball on his own, they'll have a shot at competing.

