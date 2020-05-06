ESPN analyst predicts Bears will be among NFL's worst teams in 2020

The 2020 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, which means week-by-week win-loss predictions and season record projections will soon follow.

ESPN's Mike Clay got a head start on the analysis, however, and it's safe to say he isn't a believer in what Nick Foles (assuming he wins the starting job) can do for the Chicago Bears. Clay has the Bears as one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Post-draft 2020 NFL team projections and playoff teams + 2021 draft order. #ClayProjections pic.twitter.com/UxFbUPAGy7 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 4, 2020

A 6-10 record? Just two years removed from a 12-4 record and an NFC North championship? Even last year's regression wasn't that bad; Chicago was a competent quarterback away from potentially 10 wins.

The defense should be better in 2020, too, and that's a scary thought. The Bears added Robert Quinn to play 'hunt the quarterback' with Khalil Mack, and safety Tashaun Gipson profiles as a likely upgrade over Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Six wins? Nah, That seems light.

But look, if the Bears are headed for that kind of a devastating underperformance in 2020, there's at least some good news. The 2021 NFL Draft will feature two potential franchise quarterbacks in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields. If Clay's prediction proves correct and Chicago ends up with the seventh overall pick, they'll at least be in striking distance for one of the blue-chip quarterback prospects.

Don't bank on it, though. This is a 10-win team, at worst.

At least, it better be.

