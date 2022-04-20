ESPN analyst offers intriguing trade idea for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

N’Keal Harry clearly isn’t working out in Foxborough.

The New England Patriots and Harry tried to make things work for three seasons and the former first-rounder just isn’t a good fit. He requested a trade from the Patriots last year, but nothing came to fruition. The team began its voluntary conditioning program this week and Harry elected not to join.

New England has a deep group at receiver with Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor leading the list. Harry isn’t needed by Mac Jones and it’s better off for both parties to move on this offseason.

The Patriots need better picks in the draft to fill other positions and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put together a hypothetical trade that would be beneficial for both parties.

Packers receive: Harry, 21st overall draft pick, 85th overall pick (third round)

Patriots receive: 28th overall pick, 59th overall pick (second round)

Here’s what Barnwell wrote about the potential trade.

There’s something a little weird about the Packers trading up to No. 21 when they also pick at No. 22, but this would be a way to attack if there are two prospects who stand out as their pick approaches. General manager Brian Gutekunst has extra picks in the first, second and fourth rounds, so Green Bay has more draft capital than most teams if it wants to be selective. It can move up here, draft a wide receiver with one of its two first-round picks and simultaneously take a flier on Harry, who needs a change of scenery after a disappointing tenure with the Pats. New England would get another one of the second-round picks Belichick loves while remaining in position to address the offensive line or secondary at No. 28. Moving on from Harry might be seen as a plus by some Patriots fans; this deal values him as being worth the 216th pick in a typical draft. The Packers would decline Harry’s fifth-year option and give him a shot for 2022, when he’s signed for a modest $1.9 million, only 36% of which is guaranteed.

Story continues

As Barnwell stated, the Patriots would be able to move on from Harry and also gain a much-valued second-round pick. This specific trade is unlikely, but the Patriots could explore something similar to gain some value from Harry before letting him go.

List